On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Celtics’ Brown has broken bone in face, out indefinitely

The Associated Press
February 9, 2023 5:20 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out.

The Celtics said Brown will miss Friday night’s game against Charlotte but provided no further details.

Brown left Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket when they were both going for an offensive rebound.

Brown...

READ MORE

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out.

The Celtics said Brown will miss Friday night’s game against Charlotte but provided no further details.

Brown left Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket when they were both going for an offensive rebound.

Brown appeared to take Tatum’s elbow in the left side of his head. He went to the floor and was slow to get up; when he did, he went straight to the locker room, rubbing his left eye and cheek.

        Insight by Mitre: Can the CHIPS Act’s potential be realized? We talk to technology leaders at DoD, Mitre, NSF and the Pacific Northwest National Lab about how the law can change the domestic chip landscape — once Congress approves appropriations.

After the game, coach Joe Mazzulla said he had no more information, but guard Malcolm Brogdon said Brown appeared to be in pain when he left.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Navigating the GEOINT Career Landscape...
2|15 Exploring the Intersection: How...
2|15 MAS Industrial Products and Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories