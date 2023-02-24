On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chiefs promote Nagy to old job as offensive coordinator

The Associated Press
February 24, 2023 7:32 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator to replace the departed Eric Bieniemy on Friday, giving him the job he held before departing Andy Reid’s staff for an opportunity as the head coach in Chicago.

Nagy spent two seasons directing the Chiefs’ offense with Alex Smith at quarterback. He then spent four seasons with the Bears, going 34-31 in the regular season and winning the NFC North...

READ MORE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator to replace the departed Eric Bieniemy on Friday, giving him the job he held before departing Andy Reid’s staff for an opportunity as the head coach in Chicago.

Nagy spent two seasons directing the Chiefs’ offense with Alex Smith at quarterback. He then spent four seasons with the Bears, going 34-31 in the regular season and winning the NFC North in 2018, before he was fired after a 6-11 season in 2021. He returned to the Chiefs as their quarterbacks coach.

Bieniemy had been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator the past five seasons, but was passed over numerous times for head coachings jobs. The perception has been that Reid had the majority of the say in Kansas City’s offense.

Partly in response to that, Bieniemy left Kansas City after its win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl to take the offensive coordinator job in Washington, where he will have more responsibility and call the offensive plays.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium
3|3 San Diego Cyber Security Summit
3|3 A Complimentary Webinar Featuring Ed...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories