Tuesday, Jan. 31
EAST
Akron 81, Buffalo 64
Baruch 64, York College (NY) 59
Boston College 62, Clemson 54
Caldwell 85, Felician 59
Cazenovia 89, SUNY-Morrisville 80
Clarkson 57, St. Lawrence 56
Dominican (NY) 91, Bridgeport 81
Elmira 74, Medaille 64
Farmingdale St. 101, Purchast 58
Fordham 75, Saint Louis 65
Geneseo 82, Buffalo St. 74, OT
Hunter 128, Medgar Evers 123, OT
John Jay 73, Brooklyn College 59
Johnson & Wales (RI) 77, Dean 62
Lancaster Bible 85, Gallaudet 56
Lasell 67, Elms 60
Lehman 75, City College (NY) 70
Maine Maritime 92, Bates 91, OT
Maine-Presque Isle 84, Husson 67
Maryland 66, Indiana 55
Middlebury 90, New England Coll. 36
Mount St. Mary 80, St. Joseph’s (NY) 71
Norwich 81, Emmanuel 77
Penn St.-Abington 64, Penn St.-Berks 59
Penn St.-Harrisburg 68, St. Mary’s (Md.) 58
Quinnipiac 72, Marist 66
S. Connecticut 73, Georgian Court 65
SUNY Maritime 70, Mount St. Vincent 66
Saint Joseph (Conn.) 88, Albertus Magnus 64
Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 85, Rivier 75
St. John Fisher 88, Keuka 63
Utica 68, Nazareth 66
Wells 83, Penn College 82
Wilmington (DC) 69, Chestnut Hill 67
Yeshiva 77, Sarah Lawrence 70
SOUTH
Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44
Duke 75, Wake Forest 73
Kentucky 75, Mississippi 66
LaGrange 80, Huntingdon 74
Miami 92, Virginia Tech 83
Mississippi St. 66, South Carolina 51
Piedmont 96, Bob Jones 67
St. Leo 98, Paine 53
VCU 61, Davidson 59
MIDWEST
Ball St. 69, Bowling Green 60
Carthage 87, Maranatha Baptist 62
Cornell (Iowa) 104, Grinnell 94
Dayton 85, Loyola Chicago 81, OT
E. Michigan 90, Ohio 79
Edgewood 78, Dominican 73
Illinois 72, Nebraska 56
Illinois College 76, Monmouth (Ill.) 42
Iowa 86, Northwestern 70
Kansas 90, Kansas St. 78
Kent St. 81, Cent. Michigan 69
Knox 89, Lawrence 65
Lakeland 74, Milwaukee Engineering 73
N. Illinois 73, W. Michigan 59
Principia 89, Westminster (Mo.) 75
Rockford 74, Benedictine (Ill.) 64
St. Norbert 72, Concordia (Wis.) 53
Toledo 81, Miami (Ohio) 78
UConn 90, DePaul 76
Wis. Lutheran 72, Marian 65
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 81, Texas A&M 70
TCU 76, West Virginia 72
FAR WEST
Boise St. 59, Air Force 52
Chadron St. 88, Colorado Christian 76
UNLV 83, Colorado St. 71
