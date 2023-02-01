Trending:
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
February 1, 2023 12:00 am
1 min read
      

Tuesday, Jan. 31

EAST

Akron 81, Buffalo 64

Baruch 64, York College (NY) 59

Boston College 62, Clemson 54

Caldwell 85, Felician 59

Cazenovia 89, SUNY-Morrisville 80

Clarkson 57, St. Lawrence 56

Dominican (NY) 91, Bridgeport 81

Elmira 74, Medaille 64

Farmingdale St. 101, Purchast 58

Fordham 75, Saint Louis 65

Geneseo 82, Buffalo St. 74, OT

Hunter 128, Medgar Evers 123, OT

John Jay 73, Brooklyn College 59

Johnson & Wales (RI) 77, Dean 62

Lancaster Bible 85, Gallaudet 56

Lasell 67, Elms 60

Lehman 75, City College (NY) 70

Maine Maritime 92, Bates 91, OT

Maine-Presque Isle 84, Husson 67

Maryland 66, Indiana 55

Middlebury 90, New England Coll. 36

Mount St. Mary 80, St. Joseph’s (NY) 71

Norwich 81, Emmanuel 77

Penn St.-Abington 64, Penn St.-Berks 59

Penn St.-Harrisburg 68, St. Mary’s (Md.) 58

Quinnipiac 72, Marist 66

S. Connecticut 73, Georgian Court 65

SUNY Maritime 70, Mount St. Vincent 66

Saint Joseph (Conn.) 88, Albertus Magnus 64

Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 85, Rivier 75

St. John Fisher 88, Keuka 63

Utica 68, Nazareth 66

Wells 83, Penn College 82

Wilmington (DC) 69, Chestnut Hill 67

Yeshiva 77, Sarah Lawrence 70

SOUTH

Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44

Duke 75, Wake Forest 73

Kentucky 75, Mississippi 66

LaGrange 80, Huntingdon 74

Miami 92, Virginia Tech 83

Mississippi St. 66, South Carolina 51

Piedmont 96, Bob Jones 67

St. Leo 98, Paine 53

VCU 61, Davidson 59

MIDWEST

Ball St. 69, Bowling Green 60

Carthage 87, Maranatha Baptist 62

Cornell (Iowa) 104, Grinnell 94

Dayton 85, Loyola Chicago 81, OT

E. Michigan 90, Ohio 79

Edgewood 78, Dominican 73

Illinois 72, Nebraska 56

Illinois College 76, Monmouth (Ill.) 42

Iowa 86, Northwestern 70

Kansas 90, Kansas St. 78

Kent St. 81, Cent. Michigan 69

Knox 89, Lawrence 65

Lakeland 74, Milwaukee Engineering 73

N. Illinois 73, W. Michigan 59

Principia 89, Westminster (Mo.) 75

Rockford 74, Benedictine (Ill.) 64

St. Norbert 72, Concordia (Wis.) 53

Toledo 81, Miami (Ohio) 78

UConn 90, DePaul 76

Wis. Lutheran 72, Marian 65

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 81, Texas A&M 70

TCU 76, West Virginia 72

FAR WEST

Boise St. 59, Air Force 52

Chadron St. 88, Colorado Christian 76

UNLV 83, Colorado St. 71

