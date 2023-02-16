Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Chaminade 81, Fresno Pacific 69
___
Insight by GDIT: There are several key technologies – ICAM, Mission Partner Environments (MPEs) and digital engineering – that enable JADC2. In part 2 of this 3 part series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss how Mission Partner Environments are key to modernized DoD networks.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.