On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Durant expected to make Suns debut on Wednesday vs. Hornets

The Associated Press
February 28, 2023 2:45 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Suns made the announcement on social media Tuesday. The 13-time All-Star came to Phoenix on Feb. 9 in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant hasn’t played for the Suns while recovering from a sprained knee ligament. The 34-year-old is still one...

READ MORE

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Suns made the announcement on social media Tuesday. The 13-time All-Star came to Phoenix on Feb. 9 in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant hasn’t played for the Suns while recovering from a sprained knee ligament. The 34-year-old is still one of the game’s elite scorers, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season.

Durant joins a Suns starting lineup that includes Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Phoenix is trying to make it back to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

The Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in 2021.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|6 2023 AFA Warfare Symposium
3|6 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|6 2023 Pacific Operational Science &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories