On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Eagles backup lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl

The Associated Press
February 1, 2023 1:11 pm
1 min read
      

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a backup offensive lineman for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Sills, an undrafted free agent who was on the inactive list in Philadelphia’s conference title victory over San Francisco on Sunday, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio.

The rookie who...

READ MORE

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a backup offensive lineman for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Sills, an undrafted free agent who was on the inactive list in Philadelphia’s conference title victory over San Francisco on Sunday, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio.

The rookie who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State was ordered to appear in court in Ohio on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Court records do not list an attorney for Sills, who is listed as a backup guard and played in just one game this season. He has been on the inactive list for much of the year.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: How can agencies take advantage of containers securely? We find out by talking with software development experts at FAA, NASA, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and Rancher Government Solutions for our exclusive ebook on securing containerized applications. | Download it now!

The team plans to issue a statement. The indictment accuses Sills, who is from Sarahsville, Ohio, of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will on Dec. 5, 2019.

A statement issued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the incident was immediately reported, and that the county sheriff’s office conducted a detailed investigation.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|7 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
2|7 The GSA Schedules Program: What You...
2|7 Federal Forecast – Raining...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories