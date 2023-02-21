On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

England soccer team drama at London’s National Theatre

The Associated Press
February 21, 2023 2:07 pm
< a min read
      

Often surrounded by drama, England’s soccer team is being turned into an actual show.

London’s National Theatre said Tuesday that Joseph Fiennes will star as manager Gareth Southgate in “Dear England,” a new play by James Graham that asks the question: Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

“What Gareth Southgate has attempted in his quiet cultural reform of England football I find epic and deeply moving,” Graham said in a statement.

Olivier...

READ MORE

Often surrounded by drama, England’s soccer team is being turned into an actual show.

London’s National Theatre said Tuesday that Joseph Fiennes will star as manager Gareth Southgate in “Dear England,” a new play by James Graham that asks the question: Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

“What Gareth Southgate has attempted in his quiet cultural reform of England football I find epic and deeply moving,” Graham said in a statement.

Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold will direct the show, which starts previews in the Olivier Theatre on June 10 and opens June 20 during a run through Aug. 11.

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Louis Koplin from the Department of the Navy and Michael Mestrovich from Rubrik will discuss zero trust progress and strategy moving forward at the Department of the Navy.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|27 Gartner CIO Leadership Forum
2|27 DGI 2023
2|27 2023 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories