Fox scores 36 points, Kings beat Mavericks 133-128 in OT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 36 points, including six free throws in the final 18.4 seconds of overtime, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Fox shot 12 of 23 from the field and scored 26 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 14 rebounds for his NBA-leading 44th double-double of the season before fouling out with... READ MORE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 36 points, including six free throws in the final 18.4 seconds of overtime, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Fox shot 12 of 23 from the field and scored 26 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 14 rebounds for his NBA-leading 44th double-double of the season before fouling out with 1:27 remaining in overtime.

Kevin Huerter scored 15 and Terence Davis added 22 off the bench for the Kings.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Luka Doncic had 25 points and nine rebounds in the stars’ first game as Mavericks teammates. Irving was acquired by Dallas from Brooklyn on Monday before the trade deadline. Josh Green added 23 points.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic returned to the lineup after missing time with a heel injury. … Tim Hardaway Jr. left the game with right hamstring tightness in the first half and did not return. The Mavericks made 20 3-pointers.

Kings: G Malik Monk was ruled out with an ankle injury. He left in the second half of Friday’s game with the injury and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Kings: Travel to Phoenix to face the Suns on Tuesday.

Mavericks: Host the Timberwolves on Monday.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.