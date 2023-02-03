Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 89, Joppatowne 83
Baltimore Poly 78, Benjamin Franklin High School 56
Century 69, Westminster 47
Dundalk 63, Woodlawn 60
Forest Park 67, Patterson 58
Hereford 52, Loch Raven 34
New Town 84, Lansdowne 39
Northern – Cal 54, Leonardtown 49
Parkville 90, Owings Mills 36
South Hagerstown 74, Tuscarora 44
St. Charles 81, Patuxent 41
Walt Whitman 56, Blake 51
Wilde Lake 71, Mt. Hebron 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McDonough vs. Edgewood, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
