Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 3, 2023 8:38 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 89, Joppatowne 83

Baltimore Poly 78, Benjamin Franklin High School 56

Century 69, Westminster 47

Dundalk 63, Woodlawn 60

Forest Park 67, Patterson 58

Hereford 52, Loch Raven 34

New Town 84, Lansdowne 39

Northern – Cal 54, Leonardtown 49

Parkville 90, Owings Mills 36

South Hagerstown 74, Tuscarora 44

St. Charles 81, Patuxent 41

Walt Whitman 56, Blake 51

Wilde Lake 71, Mt. Hebron 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McDonough vs. Edgewood, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

