Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clarksburg 51, Winston Churchill 44
Forest Park 69, Patterson 29
Glen Burnie 59, Pasadena Chesapeake 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clarksburg 51, Winston Churchill 44
Forest Park 69, Patterson 29
Glen Burnie 59, Pasadena Chesapeake 44
Howard 74, Hammond 43
Loch Raven 49, Hereford 45
MD School for the Deaf 41, Model, D.C. 37
Mt. Hebron 44, Wilde Lake 23
Oakland Mills 56, Centennial 31
Owings Mills 47, Parkville 32
Pikesville 73, Sparrows Point 37
Seneca Valley 58, Damascus 50
Severna Park 46, Harwood Southern 32
Sherwood 47, Gaithersburg 27
South River 70, Arundel 26
St. Charles 61, Patuxent 12
Towson 60, Franklin 8
Walt Whitman 56, Blake 26
Walter Johnson 59, Poolesville 44
Westminster 44, Century 23
Wicomico 62, Pocomoke 36
Wootton 60, Quince Orchard 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.