Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 3, 2023 8:37 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clarksburg 51, Winston Churchill 44

Forest Park 69, Patterson 29

Glen Burnie 59, Pasadena Chesapeake 44

Howard 74, Hammond 43

Loch Raven 49, Hereford 45

MD School for the Deaf 41, Model, D.C. 37

Mt. Hebron 44, Wilde Lake 23

Oakland Mills 56, Centennial 31

Owings Mills 47, Parkville 32

Pikesville 73, Sparrows Point 37

Seneca Valley 58, Damascus 50

Severna Park 46, Harwood Southern 32

Sherwood 47, Gaithersburg 27

South River 70, Arundel 26

St. Charles 61, Patuxent 12

Towson 60, Franklin 8

Walt Whitman 56, Blake 26

Walter Johnson 59, Poolesville 44

Westminster 44, Century 23

Wicomico 62, Pocomoke 36

Wootton 60, Quince Orchard 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

