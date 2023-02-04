Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 74, Wheatland 41
Campbell County 82, Cheyenne South 37
Cheyenne Central 65, Casper Natrona 60
Cheyenne East 55, Sheridan 53
Cody 55, Star Valley 30
Douglas 74, Burns 18
Dubois 50, Midwest 27
Encampment 45, Little Snake River 37
Evanston 65, Casper Kelly Walsh 51
Glenrock 55, Wright 33
Kemmerer 43, Farson-Eden 28
Laramie 61, Lusk 30
Lovell 32, Pinedale 27
Lyman 43, Thermopolis 30
Moorcroft 69, Hulett 37
Mountain View 63, Worland 43
Newcastle 71, Rawlins 46
Powell 55, Lander 34
Riverton 48, Jackson Hole 17
Rock River 51, Guernsey-Sunrise 13
Shoshoni 69, St. Stephens 25
Southeast 49, Saratoga 29
Thunder Basin 59, Laramie 49
Tongue River 40, Rocky Mountain 36
Upton 48, Kaycee 25
