Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 10, 2023 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 68, Elkton 47

Annapolis 56, Crofton 48

Bethesda 71, Wheaton 22

        Insight by Okta: As agencies work to improve customer service — both for the public and for their own users — identity takes center stage. Learn...

READ MORE

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 68, Elkton 47

Annapolis 56, Crofton 48

Bethesda 71, Wheaton 22

        Insight by Okta: As agencies work to improve customer service — both for the public and for their own users — identity takes center stage. Learn more now in our ebook featuring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CISA and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Bowie 54, Largo 18

Broadneck 55, Harwood Southern 45

Calvary Christian, Del. 50, Chestertown Christian 9

Catoctin 56, Thomas Johnson 20

Catonsville 49, Franklin 13

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 47, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 31

Chestnut Ridge, Pa. 48, Mountain Ridge 34

Chopticon 45, Thomas Stone 28

        Read more: Sports News

Damascus 42, Paint Branch 29

Digital Harbor 47, Green Street Academy 10

Francis Scott Key 47, South Carroll 27

Hereford 55, Carver Arts & Tech 23

John F. Kennedy 47, Sherwood 43

Manchester Valley 76, Linganore 37

Middletown 48, Frederick 41

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Mt. De Sales Academy 52, Maryvale 40

New Town 76, Kenwood 8

Old Mill 66, Pasadena Chesapeake 49

Pikesville 57, Loch Raven 29

Richard Montgomery 41, Walter Johnson 30

Seneca Valley 63, Magruder 28

Severna Park 47, Arundel 34

South River 63, Meade 37

Sparrows Point 39, Owings Mills 38

St. Charles 55, McDonough 48

St. Frances Academy 57, Pallotti 45

Walt Whitman 61, Montgomery Blair 36

Washington Christian Academy 57, Sandy Spring Friends School 37

Williamsport 59, North Hagerstown 26

Winston Churchill 69, Albert Einstein 27

Wootton 74, Watkins Mill 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
2|17 The Journey to Data and Analytics...
2|17 Rightsizing the Remit of Marketing...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories