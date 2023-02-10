Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 82, Crofton 76
Bethesda 62, Wheaton 48
Blake 64, Clarksburg 46
Century 76, Liberty 72
Damascus 75, Paint Branch 41
Dulaney 74, Patapsco 45
Edgewood 76, Havre de Grace 52
Elkton 77, Bel Air 66
Fort Hill 76, Allegany 47
Frederick 64, Middletown 30
Great Mills 73, North Point 55
Hereford 71, Carver Arts & Tech 51
Huntingtown 68, Lackey 44
Independent Baptist Academy 76, Woodlawn Baptist 41
Joppatowne 53, Harford Tech 48
Lanham Christian 62, Kings Christian 61
Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 61, Calvary Baptist 26
Milford Mill 69, Dundalk 65
Mt. St. Joseph’s 69, Pallotti 46
New Town 72, Kenwood 59
North East 69, Bohemia Manor 41
Northeast – AA 78, North County 53
Northwest – Mtg 77, Rockville 61
Overlea 93, Towson 33
Parkville 85, Woodlawn 56
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 77, Good Counsel 47
Pikesville 57, Loch Raven 29
Randallstown 69, Lansdowne 51
Richard Montgomery 62, Walter Johnson 61
Seneca Valley 63, Magruder 61
Severna Park 56, Arundel 43
St. John’s Catholic Prep 86, Bishop Ireton, Va. 60
Thomas Stone 80, Chopticon 60
Tuscarora 59, Smithsburg 50
Walkersville 67, Urbana 46
Walt Whitman 85, Montgomery Blair 58
Western STES 72, Baltimore Chesapeake 59
Westlake 83, Patuxent 49
Winston Churchill 72, Albert Einstein 62
