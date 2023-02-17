Friday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network program
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for College and Career Exploration 56, Joppatowne 50

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 87, Heights 53

Bladensburg 42, High Point 31

Broadfording Christian Academy 52, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 41

Brunswick 49, Williamsport 46

C. Milton Wright 62, Elkton 50

Calvert Hall College 69, Boys Latin 64

Century 58, Hereford 55

Chesapeake Math & IT South 49, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 38

Clarksburg 65, Paint Branch 56

Clear Spring 62, Boonsboro 61

Forest Park 77, Randallstown 58

Frederick 60, Urbana 34

Hancock 69, Union Grant, W.Va. 65

Harwood Southern 48, Mountain Ridge 42

Huntingtown 57, McDonough 50

John F. Kennedy 66, Northwood 60

Kenwood 73, Bel Air 46

McDonogh School 52, Loyola 48

Mt. Airy Christian 76, Harford Christian 34

Mt. Carmel 64, Glenelg CS 51

Northwest – Mtg 74, Watkins Mill 47

Oakdale 65, North Hagerstown 46

Parkville 82, New Town 74

Patterson Mill 67, Bohemia Manor 39

Patuxent def. Great Mills, forfeit

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 83, Dematha 40

Richard Montgomery 60, Poolesville 34

Seneca Valley 48, Albert Einstein 38

Sherwood 56, Quince Orchard 52

Snow Hill 59, Pocomoke 48

South Hagerstown 87, Linganore 60

St. Charles 73, Westlake 49

St. Peter and Paul 58, Park School 48

Thomas Johnson 61, Tuscarora 49

Walkersville 67, Catoctin 35

Walt Whitman 86, Wheaton 60

Walter Johnson 68, Damascus 66

Winston Churchill 82, Rockville 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories