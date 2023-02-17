Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for College and Career Exploration 56, Joppatowne 50
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 87, Heights 53
Bladensburg 42, High Point 31
Broadfording Christian Academy 52, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 41
Brunswick 49, Williamsport 46
C. Milton Wright 62, Elkton 50
Calvert Hall College 69, Boys Latin 64
Century 58, Hereford 55
Chesapeake Math & IT South 49, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 38
Clarksburg 65, Paint Branch 56
Clear Spring 62, Boonsboro 61
Forest Park 77, Randallstown 58
Frederick 60, Urbana 34
Hancock 69, Union Grant, W.Va. 65
Harwood Southern 48, Mountain Ridge 42
Huntingtown 57, McDonough 50
John F. Kennedy 66, Northwood 60
Kenwood 73, Bel Air 46
McDonogh School 52, Loyola 48
Mt. Airy Christian 76, Harford Christian 34
Mt. Carmel 64, Glenelg CS 51
Northwest – Mtg 74, Watkins Mill 47
Oakdale 65, North Hagerstown 46
Parkville 82, New Town 74
Patterson Mill 67, Bohemia Manor 39
Patuxent def. Great Mills, forfeit
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 83, Dematha 40
Richard Montgomery 60, Poolesville 34
Seneca Valley 48, Albert Einstein 38
Sherwood 56, Quince Orchard 52
Snow Hill 59, Pocomoke 48
South Hagerstown 87, Linganore 60
St. Charles 73, Westlake 49
St. Peter and Paul 58, Park School 48
Thomas Johnson 61, Tuscarora 49
Walkersville 67, Catoctin 35
Walt Whitman 86, Wheaton 60
Walter Johnson 68, Damascus 66
Winston Churchill 82, Rockville 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
