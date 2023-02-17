Friday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network program
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 93, Good Counsel 46

C. Milton Wright 46, North East 30

Clarksburg 55, Paint Branch 27

Great Mills 41, Patuxent 10

Hereford 49, Century 34

Kent Island 49, Queen Annes County 22

Liberty 53, Severna Park 30

Linganore 67, South Hagerstown 18

Middletown 58, Smithsburg 30

New Town 60, Parkville 19

Oakdale 43, North Hagerstown 36

Potomac 50, Friendly 37

Quince Orchard 49, Sherwood 33

Richard Montgomery 52, Poolesville 34

Seneca Valley 60, Albert Einstein 48

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 65, Holy Child 40

St. Andrew’s 61, Maret, D.C. 53

St. Mary’s Ryken 66, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 55

Thomas Johnson 41, Tuscarora 36

Walt Whitman 69, Wheaton 14

Walter Johnson 60, Damascus 22

Westlake 77, St. Charles 26

Williamsport 65, Brunswick 45

Winston Churchill 77, Rockville 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

