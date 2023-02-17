Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 93, Good Counsel 46
C. Milton Wright 46, North East 30
Clarksburg 55, Paint Branch 27
Great Mills 41, Patuxent 10
Hereford 49, Century 34
Kent Island 49, Queen Annes County 22
Liberty 53, Severna Park 30
Linganore 67, South Hagerstown 18
Middletown 58, Smithsburg 30
New Town 60, Parkville 19
Oakdale 43, North Hagerstown 36
Potomac 50, Friendly 37
Quince Orchard 49, Sherwood 33
Richard Montgomery 52, Poolesville 34
Seneca Valley 60, Albert Einstein 48
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 65, Holy Child 40
St. Andrew’s 61, Maret, D.C. 53
St. Mary’s Ryken 66, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 55
Thomas Johnson 41, Tuscarora 36
Walt Whitman 69, Wheaton 14
Walter Johnson 60, Damascus 22
Westlake 77, St. Charles 26
Williamsport 65, Brunswick 45
Winston Churchill 77, Rockville 17
