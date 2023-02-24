Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 24, 2023 9:21 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

SHABACH! Christian 71, Shining Stars Sports, Va. 53

Class 1A=

Region Quarterfinals=

North Dorchester 80, Saint Michaels 58

Reginald Lewis 73, National Academy Foundation 28

Class 2A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Poolesville 55, Glenelg 50

Randallstown 72, Carver Arts & Tech 33

Class 3A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Aberdeen 99, Towson 54

Baltimore Poly 90, Franklin 49

Howard 74, Mt. Hebron 54

Kenwood 55, Patapsco 54

Milford Mill 68, Digital Harbor 20

Oakdale 58, Tuscarora 34

Rockville 58, Springbrook 57

Thomas Johnson 68, South Hagerstown 26

Class 4A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Albert Einstein 68, Wheaton 40

Dundalk 59, Mergenthaler 49

Glen Burnie 66, North County 65

Richard Montgomery 59, Bethesda 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

