Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
SHABACH! Christian 71, Shining Stars Sports, Va. 53
Class 1A=
Region Quarterfinals=
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
SHABACH! Christian 71, Shining Stars Sports, Va. 53
Class 1A=
Region Quarterfinals=
North Dorchester 80, Saint Michaels 58
Reginald Lewis 73, National Academy Foundation 28
Class 2A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Poolesville 55, Glenelg 50
Randallstown 72, Carver Arts & Tech 33
Class 3A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Aberdeen 99, Towson 54
Baltimore Poly 90, Franklin 49
Howard 74, Mt. Hebron 54
Kenwood 55, Patapsco 54
Milford Mill 68, Digital Harbor 20
Oakdale 58, Tuscarora 34
Rockville 58, Springbrook 57
Thomas Johnson 68, South Hagerstown 26
Class 4A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Albert Einstein 68, Wheaton 40
Dundalk 59, Mergenthaler 49
Glen Burnie 66, North County 65
Richard Montgomery 59, Bethesda 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.