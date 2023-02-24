Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Green Street Academy 29, Baltimore Douglass 4
Northern Garrett 68, Fort Hill 64
Perryville 67, Kent County 33
Pocomoke 53, North Dorchester 24
Class 2A=
Region Quarterfinal=
Owings Mills 43, Lansdowne 29
Region Quarterfinals=
Fallston 58, North East 44
Harford Tech 62, Elkton 22
Middletown 32, Glenelg 28
Parkside 44, Queen Annes County 38
Wicomico 51, North Caroline 38
Class 3A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Aberdeen 43, C. Milton Wright 24
Edgewood 52, Kenwood 24
Long Reach 22, Wilde Lake 20
Mt. Hebron 37, Marriotts Ridge 32
Oakdale 67, South Hagerstown 24
Pasadena Chesapeake 59, James M. Bennett 20
Westminster 49, Centennial 11
Class 4A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Bethesda 51, Walter Johnson 18
Broadneck 52, Annapolis 46
Catonsville 55, Dundalk 22
Hyattsville Northwestern def. Bladensburg, forfeit
Quince Orchard 65, Northwest – Mtg 33
Reservoir 48, Arundel 46
Suitland 43, Eleanor Roosevelt 33
