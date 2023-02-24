Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 24, 2023 9:16 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Green Street Academy 29, Baltimore Douglass 4

Northern Garrett 68, Fort Hill 64

Perryville 67, Kent County 33

Pocomoke 53, North Dorchester 24

Class 2A=

Region Quarterfinal=

Owings Mills 43, Lansdowne 29

Region Quarterfinals=

Fallston 58, North East 44

Harford Tech 62, Elkton 22

Middletown 32, Glenelg 28

Parkside 44, Queen Annes County 38

Wicomico 51, North Caroline 38

Class 3A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Aberdeen 43, C. Milton Wright 24

Edgewood 52, Kenwood 24

Long Reach 22, Wilde Lake 20

Mt. Hebron 37, Marriotts Ridge 32

Oakdale 67, South Hagerstown 24

Pasadena Chesapeake 59, James M. Bennett 20

Westminster 49, Centennial 11

Class 4A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Bethesda 51, Walter Johnson 18

Broadneck 52, Annapolis 46

Catonsville 55, Dundalk 22

Hyattsville Northwestern def. Bladensburg, forfeit

Quince Orchard 65, Northwest – Mtg 33

Reservoir 48, Arundel 46

Suitland 43, Eleanor Roosevelt 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

