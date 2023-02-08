On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award

JOHN MARSHALL
February 8, 2023 3:44 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award.

Hamlin read a brief statement Wednesday with his parents on stage with him at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

The Alan Page Award annually...

READ MORE

PHOENIX (AP) — Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award.

Hamlin read a brief statement Wednesday with his parents on stage with him at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

The Alan Page Award annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown.

Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser has raised more than $9 million since he collapsed.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|14 WEST Conference and Exhibition
2|14 Avoid IT Heartbreak by Stopping...
2|14 A Leader's Guide to Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories