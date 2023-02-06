On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds after a year in charge

The Associated Press
February 6, 2023 9:58 am
< a min read
      

LEEDS, England (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch was fired by Leeds on Monday after nearly a year in charge of the Premier League team.

Leeds hasn’t won any of its last seven games in the league and has dropped into 17th place in the 20-team division, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Marsch’s last game was a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, after which he said there was a...

READ MORE

LEEDS, England (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch was fired by Leeds on Monday after nearly a year in charge of the Premier League team.

Leeds hasn’t won any of its last seven games in the league and has dropped into 17th place in the 20-team division, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Marsch’s last game was a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, after which he said there was a belief inside the club that results would improve.

The 49-year-old Marsch was hired in February last year as a replacement for Marcelo Bielsa, who was manager for 3 1/2 years and got Leeds promoted to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.

        Insight by Mitre: Can the CHIPS Act’s potential be realized? We talk to technology leaders at DoD, Mitre, NSF and the Pacific Northwest National Lab about how the law can change the domestic chip landscape — once Congress approves appropriations.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News