Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds after a year in charge

LEEDS, England (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch was fired by Leeds on Monday after nearly a year in charge of the Premier League team.

Leeds hasn’t won any of its last seven games in the league and has dropped into 17th place in the 20-team division, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Marsch’s last game was a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, after which he said there was a belief inside the club that results would improve.

The 49-year-old Marsch was hired in February last year as a replacement for Marcelo Bielsa, who was manager for 3 1/2 years and got Leeds promoted to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.

