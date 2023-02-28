On Air: All About Data
Manny Machado, Padres finalize $350M, 11-year contract

The Associated Press
February 28, 2023 12:45 pm
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star slugger Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres finalized a $350 million, 11-year contract on Tuesday, the fourth-largest in baseball history.

The deal will keep Machado with the Padres through 2033 and is the latest contract handed out by big-spending owner Peter Seidler.

Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He’ll anchor a star-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Machado batted .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs in 2022 and is entering his 12th big league season. He has a career .282 batting average with an .833 OPS, 283 homers and 853 RBIs.

He helped lead the Padres on a stirring run to the NL Championship Series last year, where they lost in five games to Philadelphia.

His deal’s total trails contracts for Mike Trout ($426.5 million for 12 years), Mookie Betts ($365 million for 12 years) and Aaron Judge ($360 million for nine years). However, Machado’s $31.8 million average ranks just 16th.

Machado, 30, had said that after this season he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year free agent deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres’ commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

