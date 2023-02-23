All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CF Montréal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Austin FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LA Galaxy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Louis City SC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, February 25
New York City FC at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.
San Jose at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 26
Colorado at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
