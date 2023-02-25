On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
February 25, 2023 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0
CF Montréal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlotte FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Austin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saint Louis City SC 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, February 25

New York City FC at Nashville, 4:55 p.m.

San Jose at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Colorado at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday, February 27

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

