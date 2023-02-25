All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 CF Montréal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 New England 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Austin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saint Louis City SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, February 25

New York City FC at Nashville, 4:55 p.m.

San Jose at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Colorado at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday, February 27

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

