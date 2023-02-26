All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Inter Miami CF
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Nashville
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|D.C. United
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Charlotte FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|CF Montréal
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Columbus
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Minnesota United
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LA Galaxy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|San Jose
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vancouver
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|FC Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, February 25
Nashville 2, New York City FC 0
Atlanta 2, San Jose 1
New England 1, Charlotte FC 0
Cincinnati 2, Houston 1
D.C. United 3, Toronto FC 2
Miami 2, CF Montréal 0
Orlando City 1, New York 0
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1
Saint Louis City SC 3, Austin FC 2
Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 0
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy ppd.
Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1
Sunday, February 26
Colorado at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Monday, February 27
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
