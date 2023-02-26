On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
February 26, 2023 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
1
0
0
3
4
1

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 3 4 1
Inter Miami CF 1 0 0 3 2 0
Nashville 1 0 0 3 2 0
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 3 2
Atlanta 1 0 0 3 2 1
Cincinnati 1 0 0 3 2 1
New England 1 0 0 3 1 0
Orlando City 1 0 0 3 1 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 3
Charlotte FC 0 1 0 0 0 1
New York 0 1 0 0 0 1
CF Montréal 0 1 0 0 0 2
New York City FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
Columbus 0 1 0 0 1 4

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 1 0 0 3 3 2
Real Salt Lake 1 0 0 3 2 1
Minnesota United 1 0 0 3 1 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Austin FC 0 1 0 0 2 3
Houston 0 1 0 0 1 2
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
Vancouver 0 1 0 0 1 2
FC Dallas 0 1 0 0 0 1

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, February 25

Nashville 2, New York City FC 0

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Louis Koplin from the Department of the Navy and Michael Mestrovich from Rubrik will discuss zero trust progress and strategy moving forward at the Department of the Navy.

Atlanta 2, San Jose 1

New England 1, Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

D.C. United 3, Toronto FC 2

Miami 2, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

Saint Louis City SC 3, Austin FC 2

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1

Sunday, February 26

Colorado at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday, February 27

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News