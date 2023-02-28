On Air: Innovation In Government
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
1
0
0
3
4
1

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 3 4 1
Inter Miami CF 1 0 0 3 2 0
Nashville 1 0 0 3 2 0
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 3 2
Atlanta 1 0 0 3 2 1
Cincinnati 1 0 0 3 2 1
New England 1 0 0 3 1 0
Orlando City 1 0 0 3 1 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 3
Charlotte FC 0 1 0 0 0 1
New York 0 1 0 0 0 1
CF Montréal 0 1 0 0 0 2
New York City FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
Columbus 0 1 0 0 1 4

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
Saint Louis City SC 1 0 0 3 3 2
Real Salt Lake 1 0 0 3 2 1
Minnesota United 1 0 0 3 1 0
Portland 1 0 0 3 1 0
Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Austin FC 0 1 0 0 2 3
Houston 0 1 0 0 1 2
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
Vancouver 0 1 0 0 1 2
FC Dallas 0 1 0 0 0 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 0 0 0 1
Colorado 0 1 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, February 25

Nashville 2, New York City FC 0

Atlanta 2, San Jose 1

New England 1, Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

D.C. United 3, Toronto FC 2

Miami 2, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

Saint Louis City SC 3, Austin FC 2

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1

Sunday, February 26

Seattle 4, Colorado 0

Monday, February 27

Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Saturday, March 4

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 12 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Top Stories