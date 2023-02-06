Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 59, Glenelg 54
Century 41, C. Milton Wright 32
Hammond 59, Centennial 25
Harford Tech 64, Edgewood 28
Havre de Grace 43, Joppatowne 32
Howard 63, Wilde Lake 15
Manchester Valley 51, Winters Mill 25
Mountain Ridge 72, Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 55
North East 71, Perryville 38
North Harford 57, Rising Sun 49
Oakdale 67, South Hagerstown 36
Oakland Mills 52, Mt. Hebron 30
Perry Hall 46, Western STES 35
River Hill 53, Marriotts Ridge 34
Wicomico 60, Stephen Decatur 53
