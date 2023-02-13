Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 13, 2023 9:03 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calvert 51, Arundel 42

Harford Tech 49, C. Milton Wright 11

Liberty 52, Franklin 19

        Insight by HP: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and his guest, Todd Gustafson, president of HP Federal, LLC and the head of U.S. public sector at HP, Inc. will discuss how can agencies can take advantage of secure cloud capabilities and other technologies to drive better mission outcomes.

Manchester Valley 37, Hereford 32

North Harford 35, North East 29

Pocomoke 54, James M. Bennett 46

Rising Sun 63, Elkton 43

Severna Park 40, Patterson Mill 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bohemia Manor vs. Aberdeen, ccd.

___

        Read more: Sports News

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|20 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
2|20 Are You REALLY Safeguarding Your Backup...
2|20 Microsoft Security Virtual Training Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories