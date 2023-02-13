Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calvert 51, Arundel 42
Harford Tech 49, C. Milton Wright 11
Liberty 52, Franklin 19
Manchester Valley 37, Hereford 32
North Harford 35, North East 29
Pocomoke 54, James M. Bennett 46
Rising Sun 63, Elkton 43
Severna Park 40, Patterson Mill 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bohemia Manor vs. Aberdeen, ccd.
