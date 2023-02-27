Trending:
Sports News

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 27, 2023
1 min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crofton 39, Stephen Decatur 31

Class 1A=

Region Semifinal=

Benjamin Franklin High School 45, Lake Clifton 31

Catoctin 56, Brunswick 37

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 66, Central 39

Coppin Academy 49, Reginald Lewis 12

Edmondson-Westside 61, Academy for College and Career Exploration 31

Forest Park 66, Baltimore Douglass 3

Fort Hill 55, Allegany 52

Havre de Grace 40, Perryville 34

Loch Raven 62, Western STES 33

Patterson Mill 63, Col. Richardson 29

Pikesville 52, Francis Scott Key 46

Snow Hill 57, Pocomoke 27

Class 2A=

Region Semifinal=

Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Carver Vo-Tech 25

Eastern Tech 47, Overlea 11

Easton 53, Wicomico 46

Fallston 39, North Harford 23

Gwynn Park 62, Largo 23

Harford Tech 52, Rising Sun 51

Harwood Southern 51, Century 41

Hereford 65, Owings Mills 31

Kent Island 63, Parkside 44

Lackey 65, Westlake 57

Liberty 49, South Carroll 39

McDonough 40, Calvert 32

Middletown 43, Hammond 38

New Town 53, Carver Arts & Tech 36

Williamsport 60, Walkersville 48

Class 3A=

Region Semifinal=

Aberdeen 35, Bel Air 32

Atholton 56, Oakland Mills 42

Baltimore City College 53, Woodlawn 25

Baltimore Poly 85, Milford Mill 20

Damascus 49, Springbrook 27

Howard 69, Mt. Hebron 15

John F. Kennedy 46, Magruder 23

Linganore 58, Frederick 48

Manchester Valley 44, Westminster 35

Northern – Cal 42, Great Mills 35

Oakdale 64, North Hagerstown 53

River Hill 65, Long Reach 39

St. Charles 81, Chopticon 22

Towson 34, Edgewood 31

Class 4A=

Region Semifinal=

Albert Einstein 49, Sherwood 47

Clarksburg 47, Quince Orchard 38

Dulaney 56, Catonsville 30

Glen Burnie 62, Reservoir 35

Montgomery Blair 37, Paint Branch 29

Old Mill 70, Meade 38

Parkdale 78, Hyattsville Northwestern 2

Severna Park 38, North Point 32

South River 54, Broadneck 45

Western 47, Perry Hall 25

Winston Churchill 56, Richard Montgomery 50

Wise 42, Bowie 29

Wootton 62, Bethesda 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories