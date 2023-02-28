On Air: All About Data
Padres’ Tatis plays exhibition, 1st game since hurt in 2021

The Associated Press
February 28, 2023 1:14 pm
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. was set to play his first game for San Diego after missing the 2022 season because of an injury and drug suspension.

Tatis was in the lineup Tuesday as the designated hitter and batting second in an exhibition against San Francisco.

Tatis broke his left wrist on Oct. 3, 2021, and was on the cusp of returning when he was suspended for 80 games last Aug. 12 following...

Tatis broke his left wrist on Oct. 3, 2021, and was on the cusp of returning when he was suspended for 80 games last Aug. 12 following a positive test for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis blamed his positive PED test on a cream he said he took for ringworm.

He has 20 games left to serve on the suspension and barring postponements will be eligible to play April 20 at Arizona.

Signed to a $340 million, 14-year contract before the 2021 season, the 24-year-old is being moved from shortstop to the outfield. He played in 102 games in the infield in 2021 along with seven games in center and 20 in right.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories