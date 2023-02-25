Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boonsboro 81, Hancock 54
Dematha 66, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 63
Gonzaga College, D.C. 72, Bishop McNamara 47
St. Andrew’s 76, Potomac School, Va. 60
St. John’s, D.C. 68, Good Counsel 63
Class 1A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Cambridge/SD 83, Mardela 21
Kent County 90, Col. Richardson 59
Mountain Ridge 52, Oakland Southern 45
Class 2A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Hammond 59, Williamsport 46
