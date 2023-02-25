On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 25, 2023 10:58 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boonsboro 81, Hancock 54

Dematha 66, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 63

Gonzaga College, D.C. 72, Bishop McNamara 47

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Louis Koplin from the Department of the Navy and Michael Mestrovich from Rubrik will discuss zero trust progress and strategy moving forward at the Department of the Navy.

St. Andrew’s 76, Potomac School, Va. 60

St. John’s, D.C. 68, Good Counsel 63

Class 1A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Cambridge/SD 83, Mardela 21

Kent County 90, Col. Richardson 59

Mountain Ridge 52, Oakland Southern 45

Class 2A=

        Read more: Sports News

Region Quarterfinals=

Hammond 59, Williamsport 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News