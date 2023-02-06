The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

On Air: The Search for Accountability/Space Hour/Accelerating Government (Rotation)
February 6, 2023
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 23-0 700 1
2. Indiana 22-1 649 4
3. LSU 23-0 643 3
4. UConn 21-3 611 5
5. Iowa 19-4 569 6
6. Stanford 22-3 568 2
7. Utah 20-2 543 7
8. Maryland 19-5 509 8
9. Duke 20-3 448 16
10. Notre Dame 18-4 429 9
11. Virginia Tech 18-4 394 13
12. Michigan 19-5 359 18
13. Ohio St. 20-4 337 10
14. North Carolina 17-6 328 11
15. Villanova 20-4 245 19
16. Oklahoma 18-4 241 20
17. Arizona 18-5 233 22
18. UCLA 18-6 201 14
19. Florida St. 20-5 187 23
20. Texas 18-6 182 24
21. Iowa St. 15-6 168 12
22. NC State 16-6 164 15
23. Gonzaga 22-3 118 17
24. South Florida 22-4 98 25
25. Colorado 18-5 81

Others receiving votes: Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, Southern Cal 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland St. 1.

