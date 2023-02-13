On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
February 13, 2023 12:59 pm
< a min read
      

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 25-0 700 1
2. Indiana 23-1 670 2
3. Stanford 24-3 627 6
4. Utah 22-2 574 7
5. LSU 23-1 562 3
6. UConn 22-4 561 4
7. Iowa 20-5 552 5
8. Maryland 21-5 513 8
9. Duke 22-3 478 9
10. Notre Dame 20-4 447 10
11. Virginia Tech 20-4 427 11
12. Michigan 20-5 386 12
13. Ohio St. 21-4 354 13
14. Villanova 22-4 313 15
15. Oklahoma 20-4 288 16
16. UCLA 20-6 256 18
17. Texas 20-6 243 20
18. Arizona 19-6 215 17
19. North Carolina 18-7 212 14
20. Gonzaga 23-3 187 23
21. Colorado 20-5 175 25
22. Iowa St. 15-7 58 21
23. UNLV 24-2 52
24. Florida St. 20-7 51 19
25. Southern Cal 19-6 31

Others receiving votes: NC State 30, Illinois 30, Middle Tennessee 23, South Florida 19, Oklahoma St. 17, Creighton 17, Louisville 11, Rode Island 6, Florida Gulf Coast 6, Marquette 5, Cleveland St. 2, South Dakota St. 1, Tennessee 1.

