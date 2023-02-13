The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 25-0 700 1 2. Indiana 23-1 670 2 3. Stanford 24-3 627 6 4. Utah 22-2 574 7 5. LSU 23-1 562 3 6. UConn 22-4 561 4 7. Iowa 20-5 552 5 8. Maryland 21-5 513 8 9. Duke 22-3 478 9 10. Notre Dame 20-4 447 10 11. Virginia Tech 20-4 427 11 12. Michigan 20-5 386 12 13. Ohio St. 21-4 354 13 14. Villanova 22-4 313 15 15. Oklahoma 20-4 288 16 16. UCLA 20-6 256 18 17. Texas 20-6 243 20 18. Arizona 19-6 215 17 19. North Carolina 18-7 212 14 20. Gonzaga 23-3 187 23 21. Colorado 20-5 175 25 22. Iowa St. 15-7 58 21 23. UNLV 24-2 52 – 24. Florida St. 20-7 51 19 25. Southern Cal 19-6 31 –

Others receiving votes: NC State 30, Illinois 30, Middle Tennessee 23, South Florida 19, Oklahoma St. 17, Creighton 17, Louisville 11, Rode Island 6, Florida Gulf Coast 6, Marquette 5, Cleveland St. 2, South Dakota St. 1, Tennessee 1.

