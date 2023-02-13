The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|25-0
|700
|1
|2. Indiana
|23-1
|670
|2
|3. Stanford
|24-3
|627
|6
|4. Utah
|22-2
|574
|7
|5. LSU
|23-1
|562
|3
|6. UConn
|22-4
|561
|4
|7. Iowa
|20-5
|552
|5
|8. Maryland
|21-5
|513
|8
|9. Duke
|22-3
|478
|9
|10. Notre Dame
|20-4
|447
|10
|11. Virginia Tech
|20-4
|427
|11
|12. Michigan
|20-5
|386
|12
|13. Ohio St.
|21-4
|354
|13
|14. Villanova
|22-4
|313
|15
|15. Oklahoma
|20-4
|288
|16
|16. UCLA
|20-6
|256
|18
|17. Texas
|20-6
|243
|20
|18. Arizona
|19-6
|215
|17
|19. North Carolina
|18-7
|212
|14
|20. Gonzaga
|23-3
|187
|23
|21. Colorado
|20-5
|175
|25
|22. Iowa St.
|15-7
|58
|21
|23. UNLV
|24-2
|52
|–
|24. Florida St.
|20-7
|51
|19
|25. Southern Cal
|19-6
|31
|–
Others receiving votes: NC State 30, Illinois 30, Middle Tennessee 23, South Florida 19, Oklahoma St. 17, Creighton 17, Louisville 11, Rode Island 6, Florida Gulf Coast 6, Marquette 5, Cleveland St. 2, South Dakota St. 1, Tennessee 1.
