The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (27)
|27-0
|699
|1
|2. Indiana (1)
|26-1
|672
|2
|3. Stanford
|25-3
|634
|3
|4. UConn
|24-4
|585
|6
|5. LSU
|25-1
|573
|5
|6. Iowa
|22-5
|567
|7
|7. Maryland
|22-5
|522
|8
|8. Utah
|23-3
|507
|4
|9. Virginia Tech
|22-4
|488
|11
|10. Notre Dame
|22-4
|464
|10
|11. Duke
|23-4
|416
|9
|12. Michigan
|20-6
|340
|12
|13. Oklahoma
|22-4
|336
|15
|14. Arizona
|21-6
|322
|18
|15. Villanova
|23-5
|296
|14
|16. Ohio St.
|22-5
|291
|13
|17. UCLA
|21-6
|279
|16
|18. Gonzaga
|25-3
|206
|20
|19. Texas
|21-7
|186
|17
|20. Iowa St.
|17-7
|167
|22
|21. Colorado
|21-6
|113
|21
|22. North Carolina
|19-8
|100
|19
|23. Florida St.
|22-7
|96
|24
|24. UNLV
|25-2
|78
|23
|25. Middle Tennessee
|22-4
|29
|–
|25. Illinois
|20-7
|29
|–
Others receiving votes: South Florida 25, Oklahoma St. 18, Creighton 14, NC State 13, Louisville 7, Tennessee 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Cleveland St. 3, Marquette 3, South Dakota St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Mississippi 1, Toledo 1, UMass 1, Illinois St. 1, Columbia 1.
