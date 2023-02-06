The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Purdue (38)
|22-2
|1508
|1
|2. Houston (22)
|22-2
|1483
|3
|3. Alabama (1)
|20-3
|1436
|4
|4. Arizona (1)
|21-3
|1375
|5
|5. Texas
|19-4
|1267
|10
|6. Tennessee
|19-4
|1254
|2
|7. UCLA
|19-4
|1159
|9
|8. Virginia
|17-4
|1034
|6
|9. Kansas
|18-5
|1013
|8
|10. Marquette
|19-5
|909
|14
|11. Iowa St.
|16-6
|869
|13
|12. Kansas St
|18-5
|855
|7
|13. Xavier
|19-5
|843
|16
|14. Baylor
|17-6
|832
|11
|15. Saint Mary’s
|21-4
|742
|18
|16. Gonzaga
|19-5
|602
|12
|17. TCU
|17-6
|517
|15
|18. Indiana
|16-7
|431
|21
|19. Miami
|18-5
|425
|23
|20. Providence
|17-6
|369
|17
|21. UConn
|18-6
|275
|24
|22. NC State
|19-5
|156
|–
|23. Creighton
|15-8
|154
|–
|24. Rutgers
|16-7
|125
|–
|25. San Diego St.
|18-5
|96
|22
Others receiving votes: FAU 93, Duke 87, Auburn 65, Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 26, Illinois 25, New Mexico 16, Nevada 16, Maryland 12, Arkansas 11, Iowa 8, Missouri 6, Oral Roberts 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 4, Northwestern 3, Coll of Charleston 3, Utah St. 2, VCU 2, Kentucky 1.
