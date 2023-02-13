The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (38)
|22-3
|1523
|3
|2. Houston (22)
|23-2
|1503
|2
|3. Purdue (2)
|23-3
|1408
|1
|4. UCLA
|21-4
|1302
|7
|5. Kansas
|20-5
|1283
|9
|6. Texas
|20-5
|1214
|5
|7. Virginia
|19-4
|1212
|8
|8. Arizona
|22-4
|1139
|4
|9. Baylor
|19-6
|1072
|14
|10. Tennessee
|19-6
|896
|6
|11. Marquette
|20-6
|815
|10
|12. Kansas St
|19-6
|790
|12
|13. Gonzaga
|21-5
|761
|16
|14. Indiana
|18-7
|717
|18
|15. Miami
|20-5
|693
|19
|16. Xavier
|19-6
|642
|13
|17. Saint Mary’s
|22-5
|567
|15
|18. Creighton
|17-8
|517
|23
|19. Iowa St.
|16-8
|396
|11
|20. UConn
|19-7
|358
|21
|21. San Diego St.
|20-5
|271
|25
|22. TCU
|17-8
|204
|17
|23. NC State
|20-6
|140
|22
|24. Providence
|18-7
|136
|20
|25. FAU
|24-2
|117
|–
Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma St. 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Maryland 1, Coll of Charleston 1, Boise St. 1.
