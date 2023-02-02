Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calvary Christian, Del. 49, Holly Grove 43
Easton 73, North Caroline 50
Evergreen Christian, Va. 63, Arundel Christian 61
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 64, Springdale Prep 58
MD School for the Deaf 57, Rockbridge Academy 41
Queen Annes County 69, Cambridge/SD 58
Salisbury 73, Delmarva Christian, Del. 65
South Hagerstown 74, Tuscarora 44
