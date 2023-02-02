Thursday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 2, 2023
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calvary Christian, Del. 49, Holly Grove 43

Easton 73, North Caroline 50

Evergreen Christian, Va. 63, Arundel Christian 61

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 64, Springdale Prep 58

MD School for the Deaf 57, Rockbridge Academy 41

Queen Annes County 69, Cambridge/SD 58

Salisbury 73, Delmarva Christian, Del. 65

South Hagerstown 74, Tuscarora 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories