Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 16, 2023 9:55 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowie 71, Hyattsville Northwestern 21

Catoctin 65, Walkersville 56

Digital Harbor 48, Dunbar 31

Glenelg 67, Wilde Lake 42

Havre de Grace 60, Aberdeen 31

Howard 76, Atholton 21

Mardela 37, Saint Michaels 23

North Caroline 65, Col. Richardson 26

Snow Hill 68, Pocomoke 32

St. Mary’s 66, Concordia Prep 53

Urbana 55, Frederick 29

Western STES 74, Patterson 21

Winters Mill 40, South Carroll 37

Wise 70, High Point 70

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories