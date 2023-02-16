Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowie 71, Hyattsville Northwestern 21
Catoctin 65, Walkersville 56
Digital Harbor 48, Dunbar 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowie 71, Hyattsville Northwestern 21
Catoctin 65, Walkersville 56
Digital Harbor 48, Dunbar 31
Glenelg 67, Wilde Lake 42
Havre de Grace 60, Aberdeen 31
Howard 76, Atholton 21
Mardela 37, Saint Michaels 23
North Caroline 65, Col. Richardson 26
Snow Hill 68, Pocomoke 32
St. Mary’s 66, Concordia Prep 53
Urbana 55, Frederick 29
Western STES 74, Patterson 21
Winters Mill 40, South Carroll 37
Wise 70, High Point 70
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.