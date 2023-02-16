Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bullis 79, Georgetown Prep 52
Eleanor Roosevelt 83, Suitland 54
Fort Hill 77, Washington, W.Va. 53
Hammond 59, Marriotts Ridge 35
Havre de Grace 56, Fallston 54
Howard 73, Atholton 60
Landon 60, Episcopal, Va. 44
Manchester Valley 60, Owings Mills 30
Mt. Hebron 40, Long Reach 21
North Dorchester 77, Kent County 52
Queen Annes County 69, Kent Island 55
Saint Michaels 68, Mardela 35
Stephen Decatur 64, Parkside 37
Thomas Stone 62, Lackey 33
Wicomico 77, James M. Bennett 74
Wilde Lake 65, Glenelg 55
Wise 80, High Point 27
