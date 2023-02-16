Trending:
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 16, 2023 9:55 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bullis 79, Georgetown Prep 52

Eleanor Roosevelt 83, Suitland 54

Fort Hill 77, Washington, W.Va. 53

Hammond 59, Marriotts Ridge 35

Havre de Grace 56, Fallston 54

Howard 73, Atholton 60

Landon 60, Episcopal, Va. 44

Manchester Valley 60, Owings Mills 30

Mt. Hebron 40, Long Reach 21

North Dorchester 77, Kent County 52

Queen Annes County 69, Kent Island 55

Saint Michaels 68, Mardela 35

Stephen Decatur 64, Parkside 37

Thomas Stone 62, Lackey 33

Wicomico 77, James M. Bennett 74

Wilde Lake 65, Glenelg 55

Wise 80, High Point 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories