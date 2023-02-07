Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 85, Edgewood 59
Baltimore Poly 59, Patterson 43
Cambridge/SD 71, North Caroline 57
Century 62, South Carroll 59
Col. Richardson 59, Kent County 57
Oakdale 62, South Hagerstown 56
Poolesville 48, Quince Orchard 46
Queen Annes County 76, North Dorchester 65
Smithsburg 71, Walkersville 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
