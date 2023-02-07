Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 7, 2023 8:25 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 85, Edgewood 59

Baltimore Poly 59, Patterson 43

Cambridge/SD 71, North Caroline 57

Century 62, South Carroll 59

Col. Richardson 59, Kent County 57

Oakdale 62, South Hagerstown 56

Poolesville 48, Quince Orchard 46

Queen Annes County 76, North Dorchester 65

Smithsburg 71, Walkersville 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

