Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 7, 2023 8:28 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 55, Paint Branch 26

Eleanor Roosevelt 73, High Point 2

Forest Park 71, Edmondson-Westside 24

Mt. De Sales Academy 50, Parkville 6

North Caroline 44, Cambridge/SD 35

Overlea 45, Joppatowne 41

Richard Montgomery 54, Damascus 43

Salisbury 41, Salisbury Christian School 5

South River 65, Pasadena Chesapeake 33

Walt Whitman 51, John F. Kennedy 42

Wootton 55, Montgomery Blair 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
