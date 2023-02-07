Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 74, Quakertown 42
Armstrong 49, Fox Chapel 37
Bayard Rustin High School 60, Kennett 24
Beaver Falls 40, Westinghouse 24
Bishop Shanahan 49, West Chester Henderson 31
Blackhawk 87, Ambridge 9
Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 40
Brockway 42, Kane Area 30
Cardinal O’Hara 72, Neumann-Goretti 50
Carmichaels 55, Frazier 40
Cedar Crest 43, Lancaster McCaskey 27
Central Columbia 48, Lewisburg 30
Cheltenham 61, Springfield Montco 39
Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 25
Chichester 55, Chester 54
Coatesville 48, Avon Grove 26
Cocalico 46, Donegal 23
Conemaugh Township 41, North Star 35
Conestoga Valley 53, Elizabethtown 40
Conwell Egan 53, St. Hubert’s 44
Council Rock South 71, Harry S. Truman 23
Cranberry 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 31
Dubois 58, Bradford 39
East Pennsboro 45, Hershey 36
Ephrata 45, Warwick 38
Episcopal Academy 42, Agnes Irwin 31
Franklin Regional 57, Gateway 39
Friends Central 48, George School 45
Gwynedd Mercy 53, Faith Christian Academy 34
Haverford 42, Garnet Valley 28
Hopewell 38, New Castle 25
Lancaster Country Day 74, Veritas Academy 25
Lancaster Mennonite 56, Covenant Christian Academy 33
Lansdale Catholic 49, Archbishop Wood 31
Lebanon 60, Hempfield 49
Lower Moreland 54, William Tennent 49
Loyalsock 46, Shamokin 42
Manheim Township 74, Penn Manor 50
McKeesport 47, Penn-Trafford 32
Meyersdale 51, Shade 45
Milton Hershey 45, Palmyra 36
Monessen 59, Mapletown 26
Moniteau 62, Slippery Rock 36
Neshaminy 51, Bensalem 27
New Hope-Solebury High School 52, Upper Moreland 43
Newport 42, St. Joseph’s Catholic 25
North Allegheny 48, Seneca Valley 34
North Penn 55, Central Bucks East 40
Northern Lebanon 51, Lampeter-Strasburg 39
Notre Dame 42, Springside Chestnut Hill 18
Palmerton 50, Northern Lehigh 46
Pen Argyl 65, Bangor 40
Penn Charter 54, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 20
Penn Wood 64, Academy Park 55
Pennridge 52, Central Bucks South 30
Pennsbury 31, Council Rock North 22
Perkiomen School 61, Peddie, N.J. 23
Perkiomen Valley 54, Villa Maria 40
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Wissahickon 25
Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 25
Riverview 56, Springdale 32
Selinsgrove 51, Juniata 31
Smethport 56, Johnsonburg 51
Solanco 59, Garden Spot 32
Souderton 39, Central Bucks West 24
Southern Huntingdon 54, McConnellsburg High School 24
Springfield 44, Penncrest 27
State College 59, Cumberland Valley 40
Unionville 76, Sun Valley 75
Upper Dublin 55, Hatboro-Horsham 35
Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 33
West Allegheny 38, Moon 15
West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 21
West Perry 35, Susquenita 33
Windber 62, Ferndale 33
York County Tech 51, Fairfield 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Joseph vs. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.
