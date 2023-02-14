Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore City College 64, Lake Clifton 47
Baltimore Poly 84, Baltimore Douglass 34
C. H. Flowers 74, Parkdale 49
Centennial 48, Mt. Hebron 30
Clear Spring 47, Brunswick 41
Damascus 70, Northwood 30
Dematha 71, Good Counsel 68
Easton 96, Col. Richardson 57
Edgewood 60, Harford Tech 59
Eleanor Roosevelt 55, Bowie 48
Fallston 66, North Harford 58
Fort Hill 83, Oakland Southern 45
Frankfort, W.Va. 60, Northern Garrett 46
Frederick 52, Oakdale 31
Glenelg 62, Marriotts Ridge 38
James M. Bennett 90, Pocomoke 64
Kenwood 80, Patapsco 66
Lanham Christian 76, Calverton 19
Linganore 82, Tuscarora 68
Long Reach 69, Howard 53
MD School for the Deaf 52, Rockbridge Academy 23
North Dorchester 82, North Caroline 46
North East 71, Rising Sun 57
North Hagerstown 63, South Hagerstown 58
Northwest – Mtg 60, Walt Whitman 48
Parkside 75, Crisfield 47
Patterson 48, Edmondson-Westside 43
Patterson Mill 54, Joppatowne 26
Perryville 75, Bel Air 71
Quince Orchard 51, Montgomery Blair 42
Reginald Lewis 75, Southwestern 22
Reservoir 60, Hammond 40
Richard Montgomery 70, Magruder 54
River Hill 50, Atholton 49
Seneca Valley 58, Walter Johnson 55
Snow Hill 64, Washington 50
St. John’s, D.C. 75, Bishop McNamara 67
Stephen Decatur 85, Mardela 41
Thomas Johnson 64, Urbana 57
Wheaton 59, Springbrook 50
Wilde Lake 56, Oakland Mills 54
Williamsport 60, Catoctin 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
