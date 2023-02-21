Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 57, Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 32
Covenant Life 69, Perry Hall Christian 45
Fairmont Heights 66, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 58
Frederick 63, Walkersville 55
Frederick Christian 64, Frederick Warriors 57
Mt. Airy Christian 74, Rockbridge Academy 33
New Town 61, Parkville 53
Odenton Christian School 42, Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 21
Wicomico 52, Queen Anne School 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
