Tuesday’s Scores

February 21, 2023 9:28 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 57, Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 32

Covenant Life 69, Perry Hall Christian 45

Fairmont Heights 66, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 58

Frederick 63, Walkersville 55

Frederick Christian 64, Frederick Warriors 57

Mt. Airy Christian 74, Rockbridge Academy 33

New Town 61, Parkville 53

Odenton Christian School 42, Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 21

Wicomico 52, Queen Anne School 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

