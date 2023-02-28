Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Oxon Hill 60, Stephen Decatur 53
Class 1A=
Region Semifinal=
Fort Hill 78, Mountain Ridge 54
Lake Clifton 74, Reginald Lewis 22
Loch Raven 56, Western STES 39
Perryville 58, Joppatowne 52
Class 2A=
Region Semifinal=
Fallston 64, North East 47
Hereford 59, Randallstown 55
New Town 67, Owings Mills 40
Queen Annes County 62, Easton 52
Wicomico 89, Kent Island 64
Class 3A=
Region Semifinal=
Aberdeen 76, Kenwood 62
Baltimore City College 88, Milford Mill 46
Baltimore Poly 79, Woodlawn 60
Centennial 51, Howard 39
Wilde Lake 83, River Hill 63
Class 4A=
Region Semifinal=
Parkville 76, Perry Hall 70
South River 71, Severna Park 54
