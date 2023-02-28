Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 28, 2023 7:45 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Oxon Hill 60, Stephen Decatur 53

Class 1A=

Region Semifinal=

Fort Hill 78, Mountain Ridge 54

Lake Clifton 74, Reginald Lewis 22

Loch Raven 56, Western STES 39

Perryville 58, Joppatowne 52

Class 2A=

Region Semifinal=

Fallston 64, North East 47

Hereford 59, Randallstown 55

New Town 67, Owings Mills 40

Queen Annes County 62, Easton 52

Wicomico 89, Kent Island 64

Class 3A=

Region Semifinal=

Aberdeen 76, Kenwood 62

Baltimore City College 88, Milford Mill 46

Baltimore Poly 79, Woodlawn 60

Centennial 51, Howard 39

Wilde Lake 83, River Hill 63

Class 4A=

Region Semifinal=

Parkville 76, Perry Hall 70

South River 71, Severna Park 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
