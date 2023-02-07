Vatrano’s OT goal lifts Ducks over Blackhawks 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored 2:15 into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL’s worst teams. Vatrano got his 12th goal when he beat Petr Mrazek from the left side of the net. Isac Lundestrom circled the net and set up the game-winner with a cross-ice pass. The Ducks improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games. It was Anaheim’s... READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored 2:15 into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL’s worst teams.

Vatrano got his 12th goal when he beat Petr Mrazek from the left side of the net. Isac Lundestrom circled the net and set up the game-winner with a cross-ice pass.

The Ducks improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games. It was Anaheim’s first win against Chicago since Dec. 5, 2018, stopping an eight-game slide.

Brett Leason and Jayson Megna each had a goal and an assist for Anaheim (17-29-6). John Klingberg had two assists, and Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves.

Chicago’s Jason Dickinson had a goal and an assist, and Seth Jones also scored. Mrazek blocked 23 shots.

It was the first game for the Blackhawks since Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull died last week at age 84. The organization paid tribute to Hull with a pregame moment of silence and a video of his career highlights.

Troy Terry, Anaheim’s All-Star forward, was sidelined by an upper-body injury. He got hurt during a 3-2 shootout loss at Dallas on Monday.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews missed the game with a non-COVID-19 illness.

