Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 112, Fallston 72
Centennial 69, Wilde Lake 68
Dulaney 66, Pikesville 49
Dundalk 72, Sparrows Point 24
Forbes Road, Pa. 67, Hancock 47
Fort Hill 77, Northern – Cal 46
Gaithersburg 43, Albert Einstein 33
Great Mills 73, Huntingtown 47
Harwood Southern 49, Chesapeake Math & IT South 37
Kenwood 44, Franklin 41
Lansdowne 64, Baltimore Chesapeake 56
Long Reach 82, Marriotts Ridge 50
Magruder 80, Northwest – Mtg 45
Milford Mill 44, Hereford 41
New Town 70, Western STES 50
North Point 60, Leonardtown 37
Overlea 81, Eastern Tech 59
Parkville 93, Loch Raven 64
Poolesville 55, Rockville 54
Randallstown 69, Towson 40
Reservoir 56, Atholton 48
Richard Montgomery 60, Blake 51
River Hill 62, Glenelg 41
Stephen Decatur 99, Arcadia, Va. 53
Thomas Stone 61, McDonough 54
Walt Whitman 60, Wootton 40
