Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 1, 2023 9:56 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 112, Fallston 72

Centennial 69, Wilde Lake 68

Dulaney 66, Pikesville 49

Dundalk 72, Sparrows Point 24

Forbes Road, Pa. 67, Hancock 47

Fort Hill 77, Northern – Cal 46

Gaithersburg 43, Albert Einstein 33

Great Mills 73, Huntingtown 47

Harwood Southern 49, Chesapeake Math & IT South 37

Kenwood 44, Franklin 41

Lansdowne 64, Baltimore Chesapeake 56

Long Reach 82, Marriotts Ridge 50

Magruder 80, Northwest – Mtg 45

Milford Mill 44, Hereford 41

New Town 70, Western STES 50

North Point 60, Leonardtown 37

Overlea 81, Eastern Tech 59

Parkville 93, Loch Raven 64

Poolesville 55, Rockville 54

Randallstown 69, Towson 40

Reservoir 56, Atholton 48

Richard Montgomery 60, Blake 51

River Hill 62, Glenelg 41

Stephen Decatur 99, Arcadia, Va. 53

Thomas Stone 61, McDonough 54

Walt Whitman 60, Wootton 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

