Sports News

Aaron Judge homers in 1st AB as new Yankees captain

The Associated Press
March 30, 2023 1:40 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge rang in opening day the same way he marked many nights last season: with a home run.

In his first game as New York Yankees captain, Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning off San Francisco’s Logan Webb on Thursday, a 422-foot shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field.

Judge took a strike on the 39-degree day at Yankee Stadium, then hit a thigh-high...

Judge took a strike on the 39-degree day at Yankee Stadium, then hit a thigh-high cutter on the outside part of the plate for a 109 mph drive and his first opening day home run.

Judge hit an American League record 62 home runs last year, one more than Roger Maris’ total with the 1961 Yankees.

He became a free agent and considered signing with his home-area Giants, then struck a $360 million, nine-year deal to remain with the Yankees.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

