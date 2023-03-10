On Air: This Just In
AP sources: Panthers acquire No. 1 overall pick from Bears

STEVE REED
March 10, 2023 5:58 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are on the clock.

The Panthers have traded up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in exchange for Carolina’s No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and star wide receiver D.J. Moore, two people familiar with the deal said Friday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The move allows the Panthers to acquire a potential franchise quarterback, although it remains unclear which player the team prefers. The Bears are committed to Justin Fields at quarterback and that gave them leverage to trade down.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

