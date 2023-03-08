Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
March 8, 2023 7:31 pm
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Boston
8
0
1.000
_
_
8-0
W-3
5-0
3-0

All Times EST

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 8 0 1.000 _ _ 8-0 W-3 5-0 3-0
New York 7 5 .583 3 _ 6-4 L-1 4-3 3-2
Toronto 6 5 .545 _ 5-4 L-2 3-2 3-3
Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 4 _ 5-4 W-2 2-2 3-3
Baltimore 5 6 .455 _ 3-6 W-1 3-3 2-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 10 2 .833 _ _ 8-2 W-2 4-2 6-0
Chicago 6 4 .600 3 _ 6-4 W-1 4-2 2-2
Detroit 7 6 .538 _ 6-4 W-2 5-2 2-4
Minnesota 6 6 .500 4 _ 5-4 W-3 4-1 2-5
Cleveland 4 6 .400 5 _ 4-5 L-2 2-3 2-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 8 4 .667 _ _ 6-3 W-4 5-1 3-3
Houston 5 3 .625 1 _ 4-3 L-1 3-1 2-2
Seattle 5 6 .455 _ 4-6 L-1 2-3 3-3
Texas 6 8 .429 3 _ 4-6 L-3 3-3 3-5
Oakland 3 7 .300 4 _ 1-7 W-1 1-5 2-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 5 5 .500 _ _ 5-4 W-2 2-3 3-2
Philadelphia 5 6 .455 ½ _ 4-5 L-3 4-2 1-4
Atlanta 4 5 .444 ½ _ 4-5 L-2 2-2 2-3
Washington 4 6 .400 1 _ 3-6 L-1 1-2 3-4
Miami 1 9 .100 4 _ 1-8 L-5 0-5 1-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-7 4-1 4-3
St. Louis 7 4 .636 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 3-3 4-1
Cincinnati 7 5 .583 1 _ 6-3 W-4 3-2 4-3
Milwaukee 4 7 .364 _ 3-7 L-2 3-3 1-4
Pittsburgh 3 7 .300 4 _ 3-5 L-1 3-3 0-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-3 3-1 3-1
San Diego 6 7 .462 _ 4-6 L-3 3-5 3-2
Colorado 5 7 .417 3 _ 3-7 L-2 2-3 3-4
Arizona 5 8 .385 _ 4-5 W-1 2-5 3-3
San Francisco 3 9 .250 5 _ 2-8 L-5 2-4 1-5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 2

Detroit 16, St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 6

Oakland 9, Arizona 3

Boston 10, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 4

Detroit 2, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 0

Arizona 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, Colorado 3

Dominican Republic at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Canada at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Colombia at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Mexico at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.

Great Britain at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Puerto Rico at Boston, 6:05 p.m.

Venezuela at Houston, 6:05 p.m.

Nicaragua at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Israel at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m.

United States at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Dominican Republic (TBD) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Nicaragua (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Puerto Rico (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0) (ss), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Hutchison 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Molina 0-2) (ss), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0) (ss), 1:07 p.m.

Venezuela (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Colombia (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Great Britain (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 0-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Canada (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Mexico (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

United States (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Israel (TBD) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets (ss), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle (ss), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 2

Washington 5, Miami 3

Detroit 16, St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 3

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 6

Oakland 9, Arizona 3

Boston 10, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 4

Detroit 2, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Arizona 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 10, San Diego 9

Dominican Republic at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Canada at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Great Britain at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Nicaragua at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Israel at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m.

United States at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Nicaragua (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Puerto Rico (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0) (ss), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0) (ss), 1:07 p.m.

Venezuela (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-0), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at San Francisco (Hjelle 1-0), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 0-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Mexico (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Israel (TBD) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets (ss), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle (ss), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis (ss), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati (ss), 8:05 p.m.

