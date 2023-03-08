All Times EST
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Boston
8
0
1.000
_
_
8-0
W-3
5-0
3-0
All Times EST
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|8
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|8-0
|W-3
|5-0
|3-0
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|4-3
|3-2
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|_
|5-4
|L-2
|3-2
|3-3
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|_
|5-4
|W-2
|2-2
|3-3
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|_
|3-6
|W-1
|3-3
|2-3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|10
|2
|.833
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|4-2
|6-0
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|4-2
|2-2
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|5-2
|2-4
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|_
|5-4
|W-3
|4-1
|2-5
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|_
|4-5
|L-2
|2-3
|2-3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|W-4
|5-1
|3-3
|Houston
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|_
|4-3
|L-1
|3-1
|2-2
|Seattle
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|2-3
|3-3
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|3-3
|3-5
|Oakland
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|_
|1-7
|W-1
|1-5
|2-2
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|_
|_
|5-4
|W-2
|2-3
|3-2
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|_
|4-5
|L-3
|4-2
|1-4
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|_
|4-5
|L-2
|2-2
|2-3
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|1
|_
|3-6
|L-1
|1-2
|3-4
|Miami
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|_
|1-8
|L-5
|0-5
|1-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|4-1
|4-3
|St. Louis
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|3-3
|4-1
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|_
|6-3
|W-4
|3-2
|4-3
|Milwaukee
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|3-3
|1-4
|Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|_
|3-5
|L-1
|3-3
|0-4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-3
|3-1
|3-1
|San Diego
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|3-5
|3-2
|Colorado
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|2-3
|3-4
|Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|_
|4-5
|W-1
|2-5
|3-3
|San Francisco
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|_
|2-8
|L-5
|2-4
|1-5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 2
Detroit 16, St. Louis 3
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 6
Oakland 9, Arizona 3
Boston 10, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 4
Detroit 2, Washington 1
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Minnesota 7, Toronto 0
Arizona 2, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 4, Colorado 3
Dominican Republic at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Canada at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
Colombia at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Mexico at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.
Great Britain at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Puerto Rico at Boston, 6:05 p.m.
Venezuela at Houston, 6:05 p.m.
Nicaragua at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Israel at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m.
United States at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Dominican Republic (TBD) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Nicaragua (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Puerto Rico (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0) (ss), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Hutchison 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Molina 0-2) (ss), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0) (ss), 1:07 p.m.
Venezuela (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Colombia (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Great Britain (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 0-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Canada (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Mexico (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
United States (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Israel (TBD) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets (ss), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle (ss), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 2
Washington 5, Miami 3
Detroit 16, St. Louis 3
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 3
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 6
Oakland 9, Arizona 3
Boston 10, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 4
Detroit 2, Washington 1
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Arizona 2, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 4, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 10, San Diego 9
Dominican Republic at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Canada at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
Great Britain at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Nicaragua at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Israel at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m.
United States at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Nicaragua (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Puerto Rico (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0) (ss), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0) (ss), 1:07 p.m.
Venezuela (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-0), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at San Francisco (Hjelle 1-0), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 0-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Mexico (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Israel (TBD) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets (ss), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle (ss), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis (ss), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati (ss), 8:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.