All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 16 13 .552 _ _ 6-3 L-1 10-4 6-9
Toronto 17 14 .548 _ _ 5-5 L-3 10-5 7-9
Boston 14 13 .519 1 _ 4-6 L-3 8-5 6-8
Tampa Bay 15 14 .517 1 _ 4-6 L-2 10-4 5-10
New York 13 17 .433 _ 4-5 W-3 8-9 5-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 19 12 .613 _ _ 4-5 L-1 9-6 10-6
Chicago 12 13 .480 4 _ 4-5 L-1 5-7 7-6
Detroit 14 16 .467 _ 2-6 W-2 9-6 5-10
Minnesota 13 15 .464 _ 5-5 W-2 8-6 5-9
Cleveland 12 15 .444 5 _ 6-3 L-1 8-6 4-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 17 11 .607 _ _ 4-6 W-1 10-4 7-7
Houston 14 10 .583 1 _ 6-4 W-2 8-3 6-7
Seattle 14 13 .519 _ 4-5 L-1 8-6 6-7
Texas 12 15 .444 _ 3-4 L-2 7-6 5-9
Oakland 11 17 .393 6 _ 3-6 W-1 5-10 6-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 17 10 .630 _ _ 8-1 W-4 8-4 9-6
Philadelphia 15 15 .500 _ 3-7 W-1 9-6 6-9
Washington 12 12 .500 _ 4-4 L-3 7-6 5-6
New York 10 14 .417 _ 3-4 0 4-8 6-6
Miami 7 16 .304 8 _ 3-4 0 4-7 3-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 17 7 .708 _ _ 5-1 W-1 8-4 9-3
Chicago 16 12 .571 3 _ 6-3 W-1 9-6 7-6
Cincinnati 15 14 .517 _ 6-4 W-1 7-6 8-8
Milwaukee 11 15 .423 7 _ 3-5 L-1 6-8 5-7
Pittsburgh 9 17 .346 9 _ 4-5 L-3 7-8 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 12 .538 _ _ 2-7 L-1 6-6 8-6
Arizona 15 14 .517 ½ _ 6-3 W-1 7-8 8-6
San Diego 15 14 .517 ½ _ 6-3 W-1 7-7 8-7
San Francisco 14 15 .483 _ 7-3 L-1 8-7 6-8
Colorado 13 18 .419 _ 5-5 W-1 4-11 9-7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Sugar Land, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Sugar Land at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories