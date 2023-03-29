On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
March 29, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
16
13
.552
_
_
6-3
L-1
10-4
6-9

...

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 18 10 .643 _ _ 8-1 W-5 8-4 10-6
Washington 13 12 .520 _ 4-4 W-1 8-6 5-6
Philadelphia 16 15 .516 _ 4-6 W-2 10-6 6-9
New York 10 14 .417 6 _ 3-4 0 4-8 6-6
Miami 7 16 .304 _ 3-4 0 4-7 3-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 17 7 .708 _ _ 5-1 W-1 8-4 9-3
Chicago 17 12 .586 _ 7-2 W-1 10-6 7-6
Cincinnati 15 14 .517 _ 6-4 W-1 7-6 8-8
Milwaukee 12 15 .444 _ 4-4 W-1 6-8 6-7
Pittsburgh 9 18 .333 _ 3-6 L-4 7-9 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 16 14 .533 _ _ 6-3 W-2 8-8 8-6
Los Angeles 14 13 .519 ½ _ 2-7 L-2 6-6 8-7
San Diego 15 14 .517 ½ _ 6-3 W-1 7-7 8-7
San Francisco 14 15 .483 _ 7-3 L-1 8-7 6-8
Colorado 13 19 .406 4 _ 5-5 L-1 4-12 9-7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 3, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

Sugar Land at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

